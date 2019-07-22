Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XRS 50 Home Gym for $197. Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $170.96. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $119.) Buy Now
- 112-lb. vinyl weight stack
- 4-roll leg developer
- high and low pulley system
- chest press/fly station
- Model: XRS 50
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges about the same.
- vertical knee raise, push-up, multi-grip pull-up, and dip stations
- Model: GGBE0969
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym Cast Iron 40-lb. Dumbbell Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $48 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two 3-lb. handles
- four 2.5-lb. plates
- four 6-lb. plates
- Model: RSWB-GG040T-2
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym 40-lb. Vinyl Cement Dumbbell Weight Set for $22.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $4 less in our February mention. Buy Now
- 4 7.5-lb. plates
- 4 2.5-lb. plates
- tubular steel bar and collars
- Model: RSV-GG42-2
Walmart offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299. Order via in-store pickup to drop the price to $251.16. That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- Amazon offers it for the same via an on-page clippable coupon
- 15 settings on each dumbbell
- adjustable dial system for weights of 5 to 52.5 lbs
- Model: 552
Ancheer US via Amazon offers the Ancheer Pedal Exerciser for $139.99. Clip the $30 off coupon on the product page and apply code "J4L7Q57V" to cut that to $81.99. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- under desk bike for leg and arm exercise
- LCD monitor
- 8 levels of tension
Dermibest via Amazon offers the Dermibest Waist Trainer in Rose Red or Black for $15.98. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "40FWN9Q9" to cut the price to $8.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The XL option in Black cuts to $11.54 with free shipping for Prime members via the same coupon code.
- available in sizes M to XL
- neoprene material
- hook & loop closure
Amazon offers the MaxiClimber Total Body Workout Vertical Climber for $169.99. Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to cut the price to $149.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $25 less in our December mention. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same price via the pickup discount
- supports up to 240-lb.
- comes 90% pre-assembled
- Model: MXC
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's $51 under list price and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
- Model: A8N2
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
