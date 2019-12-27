Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 12 mins ago
Gold's Gym Dumbbell Power Set
$35 $46
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order slightly to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3-, 5-, and 8-lb. pairs of weights
  • storage tray
  • exercise chart and DVD
  • Model: WGGDBK12
