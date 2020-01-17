Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Gold's Gym 3-Piece Kettlebell Kit
$27 $50
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • each kettlebell is color-coded by weight
  • includes 5-lb, 10-lb, and 15-lb. kettlebells
  • Model: WGGKBK13
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart Gold's Gym
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register