Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gold's Gym 20-lb. Adjustable Weighted Vest
$20 $36
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • adjusts from 1 to 20 lbs.
  • breathable mesh
  • reflective for night visibility
  • Model: HHWV-GG020C
