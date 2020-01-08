Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Gigabyte AERO 15 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop
$1,371 $1,899
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $434. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • 9th Gen. Intel Coffee Lake i7-9750H 2.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) AMOLED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SA-7US5130SH
