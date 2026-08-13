The Giant Fathom 1 is $699.99, down from $1,849.99. That's $1,150 off and the lowest price we could find. It comes with a Giant Crest 34 suspension fork with 130mm of travel and a Giant Contact Switch dropper seatpost with a handlebar remote for on-the-fly saddle adjustments. It ships for free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- ALUXX SL aluminum hardtail frame
- Giant Crest 34 suspension fork w/ 130mm of travel
- SRAM SX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain
- Giant Contact Switch dropper seatpost w/ handlebar remote
- Maxxis Ardent Race 27.5x2.6 tubeless-ready tires
- Tektro Orion hydraulic brakes
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Published 25 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
This Sierra Designs Sonora Pass Backpack is $14.99, down from its regular price of $69.95. That's half of what we saw it for two weeks ago, making this an excellent bargain. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
Al's Sporting Goods is discounting thousands of items across categories like clothing, footwear, camping, biking, and water sports. Deals include some Altis Trail Helmets down to $10 from $125. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike at $4,000, down from $6,650. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Covers clothing, footwear, and accessories across brands like Nike, Under Armour, and The North Face
- Outdoor gear including tents, sleeping bags, paddleboards, and kayak paddles
- Sports equipment spanning baseball, pickleball, fishing, and archery
- Bikes and eBikes included, such as a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike
- Thousands of items across athletics, hunting, hiking, and water sports categories
Al's Sporting Goods is running a wide sale spanning clothing, footwear, camping, and hunting gear from brands like Nike, Patagonia, and The North Face. Deals include the Sierra Designs Nomad 6 Person Tent for $150, down from $430, and the RAVE Sports KOTA Loon Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard Package for $200, down from $550. Discounts across the sale run as steep as 90% off original prices on select items. (The 100% Altis Trail Bike Helmet is $9.99, which is $115 off and the lowest price we could find.) Orders of $75 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Thousands of items across clothing, footwear, and accessories
- Gear for hunting, shooting, fishing, biking, and snow sports
- Brands include Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, and Under Armour
- Tents, sleeping bags, kayaks, and paddleboards included
- Discounts ranging from 10% to 90% off original prices
The Adventure Medical Kits Pocket Travel Safety Kit is now $3 at Al's, down from its regular $10 price. It's a current price low by $5 under West Marine's offer. The kit packs face masks, hand sanitizer packets, and latex-free gloves into a waterproof pouch small enough for a carry-on. Orders of $75 or more ship for free or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Includes 2 face masks, 10 hand sanitizer packets, and 2 latex-free gloves
- Packed in a resealable, waterproof DryFlex pouch
- Compact design fits inside carry-on luggage
- Weighs 0.4 lb.
- Designed for minor travel emergencies
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