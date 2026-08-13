Al's Sporting Goods is running a wide sale spanning clothing, footwear, camping, and hunting gear from brands like Nike, Patagonia, and The North Face. Deals include the Sierra Designs Nomad 6 Person Tent for $150, down from $430, and the RAVE Sports KOTA Loon Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard Package for $200, down from $550. Discounts across the sale run as steep as 90% off original prices on select items. (The 100% Altis Trail Bike Helmet is $9.99, which is $115 off and the lowest price we could find.) Orders of $75 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Thousands of items across clothing, footwear, and accessories
- Gear for hunting, shooting, fishing, biking, and snow sports
- Brands include Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, and Under Armour
- Tents, sleeping bags, kayaks, and paddleboards included
- Discounts ranging from 10% to 90% off original prices
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Published 25 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Stanley bottles, tumblers, and mugs in various sizes from 20oz to 40oz
- Hydro Flask travel tumblers ranging from 24oz to 40oz
- CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest included
- Stanley Lifted Spirits 55-qt. cooler available
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, fishing, and hunting gear at discounts up to 85% off. Deals include the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Pop Up Canopy Tent for $90, down from $230, and the Outdoor Camping Travel Cot and Cot Pad for $40, down from $250. The sale also spans optics, knives, and tactical accessories from brands like Kershaw, StreamLight, and Sightmark. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Fishing rods, reels, and combo kits from brands like Ugly Stik and Zebco
- Pocket knives and tools from Kershaw
- Binoculars, trail cameras, and rangefinders for outdoor use
- Weapon lights, scopes, and shooting accessories
- Backpacks and coolers from JanSport and Ninja
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's Sports & Outdoors Essentials sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, from camping chairs and tents to golf practice nets and rangefinders. The Layshawn Under Desk Elliptical Machine drops to $115, down from $550, while an isinwheel Electric Bike with a 1500W motor and 20Ah battery is $780. Fitness equipment like vibration plate machines and weight benches are also discounted alongside gun cleaning kits and shooting ear protection. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
This Sierra Designs Sonora Pass Backpack is $14.99, down from its regular price of $69.95. That's half of what we saw it for two weeks ago, making this an excellent bargain. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
Al's Sporting Goods is discounting thousands of items across categories like clothing, footwear, camping, biking, and water sports. Deals include some Altis Trail Helmets down to $10 from $125. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike at $4,000, down from $6,650. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Covers clothing, footwear, and accessories across brands like Nike, Under Armour, and The North Face
- Outdoor gear including tents, sleeping bags, paddleboards, and kayak paddles
- Sports equipment spanning baseball, pickleball, fishing, and archery
- Bikes and eBikes included, such as a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike
- Thousands of items across athletics, hunting, hiking, and water sports categories
The Adventure Medical Kits Pocket Travel Safety Kit is now $3 at Al's, down from its regular $10 price. It's a current price low by $5 under West Marine's offer. The kit packs face masks, hand sanitizer packets, and latex-free gloves into a waterproof pouch small enough for a carry-on. Orders of $75 or more ship for free or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Includes 2 face masks, 10 hand sanitizer packets, and 2 latex-free gloves
- Packed in a resealable, waterproof DryFlex pouch
- Compact design fits inside carry-on luggage
- Weighs 0.4 lb.
- Designed for minor travel emergencies
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