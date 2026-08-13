Al's Sporting Goods is running a wide sale spanning clothing, footwear, camping, and hunting gear from brands like Nike, Patagonia, and The North Face. Deals include the Sierra Designs Nomad 6 Person Tent for $150, down from $430, and the RAVE Sports KOTA Loon Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard Package for $200, down from $550. Discounts across the sale run as steep as 90% off original prices on select items. (The 100% Altis Trail Bike Helmet is $9.99, which is $115 off and the lowest price we could find.) Orders of $75 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods