This Sierra Designs Sonora Pass Backpack is $14.99, down from its regular price of $69.95. That's half of what we saw it for two weeks ago, making this an excellent bargain. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
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Published 58 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
We've pictured the Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack, now $9.99 at Best Buy, down from $39.99. You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus water bottle pockets
- Padded shoulder straps & cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
Al's Sporting Goods is discounting thousands of items across categories like clothing, footwear, camping, biking, and water sports. Deals include some Altis Trail Helmets down to $10 from $125. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike at $4,000, down from $6,650. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Covers clothing, footwear, and accessories across brands like Nike, Under Armour, and The North Face
- Outdoor gear including tents, sleeping bags, paddleboards, and kayak paddles
- Sports equipment spanning baseball, pickleball, fishing, and archery
- Bikes and eBikes included, such as a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike
- Thousands of items across athletics, hunting, hiking, and water sports categories
The Adventure Medical Kits Pocket Travel Safety Kit is now $3 at Al's, down from its regular $10 price. It's a current price low by $5 under West Marine's offer. The kit packs face masks, hand sanitizer packets, and latex-free gloves into a waterproof pouch small enough for a carry-on. Orders of $75 or more ship for free or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Includes 2 face masks, 10 hand sanitizer packets, and 2 latex-free gloves
- Packed in a resealable, waterproof DryFlex pouch
- Compact design fits inside carry-on luggage
- Weighs 0.4 lb.
- Designed for minor travel emergencies
This Champion Graphite Elite Pickleball Paddle is $77 off the regular price at Al's Sporting Goods. Orders of $75 or more ship for free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Graphite paddle face for a sensitive touch and quick ball reaction
- Teardrop paddle shape measuring 15.375" x 8.25"
- Weighs 7.2 oz. for lightweight handling
- 5/8" thick paddle with a 4.5" handle circumference
- Faux leather grip with perforations to help wick away sweat
- Plastic rim and rubber connection point add durability
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