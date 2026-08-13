The Scott Scale 970 is $800 off, bringing this hardtail mountain bike down to $600 from its $1,400 regular price. It's equipped with a RockShox Judy suspension fork, a SRAM NX-SX 12-speed drivetrain, and Maxxis Rekon Race tires. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- RockShox Judy 100mm suspension fork with lockout
- SRAM NX-SX 12-speed drivetrain
- Shimano MT200 disc brakes w/ 180mm front and 160mm rear rotors
- Maxxis Rekon Race 2.4" tires
- Syncros X-27 alloy rims, 29" wheels
- Alloy 6061 custom butted frame w/ tapered headtube
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At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
This Sierra Designs Sonora Pass Backpack is $14.99, down from its regular price of $69.95. That's half of what we saw it for two weeks ago, making this an excellent bargain. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
Al's Sporting Goods is discounting thousands of items across categories like clothing, footwear, camping, biking, and water sports. Deals include some Altis Trail Helmets down to $10 from $125. Bigger-ticket gear is discounted too, including a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike at $4,000, down from $6,650. Orders of $75 or more ship free. Shop Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Covers clothing, footwear, and accessories across brands like Nike, Under Armour, and The North Face
- Outdoor gear including tents, sleeping bags, paddleboards, and kayak paddles
- Sports equipment spanning baseball, pickleball, fishing, and archery
- Bikes and eBikes included, such as a Trek Rail 7 Gen 3 eBike
- Thousands of items across athletics, hunting, hiking, and water sports categories
The Adventure Medical Kits Pocket Travel Safety Kit is now $3 at Al's, down from its regular $10 price. It's a current price low by $5 under West Marine's offer. The kit packs face masks, hand sanitizer packets, and latex-free gloves into a waterproof pouch small enough for a carry-on. Orders of $75 or more ship for free or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Includes 2 face masks, 10 hand sanitizer packets, and 2 latex-free gloves
- Packed in a resealable, waterproof DryFlex pouch
- Compact design fits inside carry-on luggage
- Weighs 0.4 lb.
- Designed for minor travel emergencies
This Champion Graphite Elite Pickleball Paddle is $77 off the regular price at Al's Sporting Goods. Orders of $75 or more ship for free. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Graphite paddle face for a sensitive touch and quick ball reaction
- Teardrop paddle shape measuring 15.375" x 8.25"
- Weighs 7.2 oz. for lightweight handling
- 5/8" thick paddle with a 4.5" handle circumference
- Faux leather grip with perforations to help wick away sweat
- Plastic rim and rubber connection point add durability
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