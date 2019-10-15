New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill
$40 $52
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge $57 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • measures 8.8" x 7.25" x 19.1"
  • 144 square inches of grilling surface
  • non-stick coating
  • fat-removing slope
  • dual cooking positions
  • Model: GR2144P
