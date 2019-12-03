Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill
$20 $52
That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 8.8" x 7.25" x 19.1"
  • 144 square inches of grilling surface
  • non-stick coating
  • fat-removing slope
  • dual cooking positions
  • Model: GR2144P
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
