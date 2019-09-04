Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Gas Monkey Garage Creeper Seat and Tool Box Combo for $89.37 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its 1byhome Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "4KS8NICN" cuts that to $9.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
JBToolSales02 via eBay offers the Robinair Side Can Tap for $19.36 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99. Buy Now
Vava-US via Amazon offers the Vava 1080p WiFi Car Dash Camera with Sony Night Vision Sensor for $98.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "NUSXQAGX" to drop the price to $73.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Maxsa Innovations Park Right Parking Mat in Black for $11.70 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $11.60. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of AmazonBasics auto accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That includes motor oil, auto stands, microfiber car wash mitt, jump cables, sun shade, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Chemical Guys 25" x 36" Miracle Dryer Absorber Premium Microfiber Towel for $5.77. Order via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $4.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "AE4DQBM9" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The on-page coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $13.19. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homax Texture Touch Up Kit for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
