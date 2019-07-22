New
Garden Oasis Harrison 7-Piece Textured Glass-Top Dining Set
$315 $650
Sears offers the Garden Oasis Harrison 7-Piece Textured Glass-Top Dining Set for $349.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $314.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $335 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $30 cash back in SYWR points. The points are awarded via two $15 weekly installments, and each installment must be redeemed within 7 days. (You don't get all the points at once.)
  • UV resistant
  • tempered glass tabletop
  • umbrella center hole
  • Model: SS-I-139NSSET
  • Code "SEARS35OFF300"
