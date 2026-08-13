Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale covers a wide range of gaming gear, from Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD to racing wheels from Thrustmaster and Fanatec. Controllers, headsets, and keyboards from brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and Logitech are also discounted. Some items, like the Neat Bumblebee II USB Microphone, are marked down to $15 from $100. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company