LEGO's sale spans a wide mix of items beyond building sets, including key chains, plush figures, mugs, and holiday apparel. Discounts go as steep as 70% off, such as the Fennec Shand Key Chain dropping to $1.79 from $5.99. Other items, like Christmas pajamas and Harry Potter plush toys, are marked down between 20% and 40% off. Shipping adds $4.95 or orders of $35 or more ships for free. Shop Now at LEGO