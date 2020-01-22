Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Galanz 110-Can Beverage Center
$160 $230
free shipping

Features
  • 3.6-cubic foot capacity
  • mechanical thermostat
  • adjustable leveling legs
  • interior LED light
  • Model: GLB36S
