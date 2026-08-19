This GabbaGoods fan is $10, down from $40 at SideDeal. It runs on a rechargeable battery instead of a cord, folds flat for storage, and has a swivel head to direct airflow where you need it. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Foldable design collapses for easy storage and portability
- Rechargeable battery for cordless use
- Adjustable swivel head directs airflow
- Charges via included USB-Micro cable (wall adapter not included)
- Available in several color options
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
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Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Bathroom remodels or fan replacements are the obvious fit here, since this model combines ventilation, a light, and a built-in night light so you're not running a separate fixture for late-night trips. Apply coupon code "3LQ4N8OI" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Night light mode included
- 0.8 sones ultra-quiet operation
- Roomside installation requires no attic access
- 1000lm dimmable LED with 5 color temperatures
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
Clips to a stroller, bag strap, or belt loop and doubles as a personal misting fan with a built-in 4,000mAh battery, which makes it useful for outdoor events, youth sports, or anywhere you need to stay cool without a power outlet nearby. Apply coupon code "5IO9IZFY" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 ft/s high-speed airflow
- 100-level precision wind adjustment
- Ultra-fine cooling mist spray
- Hands-free wearable neck lanyard design
- 13-hour extended battery runtime
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
Handy for anyone juggling multiple gadgets on one trip, since it can power up to five devices from a single unit without hunting for extra outlets. SideDeal has it for $15, which is $46 off the $61 list price. At checkout, apply promo code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping, a $10 value. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Provides 5 charging ports for USB and AC devices
- Features universal compatibility with USB-powered devices
- Includes integrated AC power outlet for pass-through charging
- Compact design for desktop or travel use
- Delivers simultaneous charging for multiple devices
SideDeal offers this 2-Pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Water Bottles for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 67% off its $60 list price and works out to just $10 per bottle. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Each bottle holds 32 oz.
- Includes both a flip lid and a sport straw lid
- Triple-insulated to help maintain drink temperature
- Spill-proof design
- Set includes 2 bottles, 2 flip lids, 2 sport straw lids, and 4 straws
- Available in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, Pink, or Purple
Sonos One Gen 2 is a solid pick for anyone who wants room-filling sound with built-in Alexa or Google Assistant, and the ability to pair two units for stereo or expand into a multi-room setup. Get this certified refurb version for a savings of $89 at Sidedeal. Plus, get free shipping with promo code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- Far-field microphone array for voice control
- Class-D digital amplifiers and custom drivers
- Adjustable EQ settings in Sonos app
- Capacitive touch controls for volume and playback
- Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options
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