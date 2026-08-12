Sonos One Gen 2 is a solid pick for anyone who wants room-filling sound with built-in Alexa or Google Assistant, and the ability to pair two units for stereo or expand into a multi-room setup. Get this certified refurb version for a savings of $89 at Sidedeal. Plus, get free shipping with promo code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- Far-field microphone array for voice control
- Class-D digital amplifiers and custom drivers
- Adjustable EQ settings in Sonos app
- Capacitive touch controls for volume and playback
- Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
SideDeal offers this 2-Pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Water Bottles for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 67% off its $60 list price and works out to just $10 per bottle. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Each bottle holds 32 oz.
- Includes both a flip lid and a sport straw lid
- Triple-insulated to help maintain drink temperature
- Spill-proof design
- Set includes 2 bottles, 2 flip lids, 2 sport straw lids, and 4 straws
- Available in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, Pink, or Purple
A 2-pack of Qi2 foldable wireless chargers at $30 is worth noting if you have multiple iPhones or a mix of iPhone and AirPods to charge, since Qi2 delivers the full 15W MagSafe-equivalent speed. It's 75% off the $120 list price. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Qi2 certified 15W wireless fast charging
- Dual charging pads for phone and earbuds
- Foldable design for compact portability
- Magnetic attachment for precise device alignment
- Includes USB-C power delivery cable
SideDeal offers the 8-Piece Raid Essentials Flying Bug Trap Bundle for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 71% off its $68 list price and a great value for stocking up on chemical-free indoor flying insect traps. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Includes 2 plug-in flying insect light trap bases
- Includes 6 dual-sided adhesive glue trap refills
- Uses continuous UV light to attract flies and gnats day and night
- Contains no chemical insecticides, sprays, or zapping
- Trap dimensions measure 3.38" L x 3" W x 5.13" H
- Kid and pet friendly when used as directed
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|SideDeal
|40%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
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