Clips to a stroller, bag strap, or belt loop and doubles as a personal misting fan with a built-in 4,000mAh battery, which makes it useful for outdoor events, youth sports, or anywhere you need to stay cool without a power outlet nearby. Apply coupon code "5IO9IZFY" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 ft/s high-speed airflow
- 100-level precision wind adjustment
- Ultra-fine cooling mist spray
- Hands-free wearable neck lanyard design
- 13-hour extended battery runtime
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
At Amazon, get this 12" Wall Mounted Shutter Exhaust Vent Fan for $67. It's the best price we could find by $36. It offers 960 CFM of airflow and covers up to 1,200 square feet, with 3-speed settings and built-in thermostat control for regulating temperature between 32-130°F. Buy Now at Amazon
- 960 CFM airflow capacity
- Covers up to 1,200 sq. ft.
- 3-speed settings w/ built-in thermostat control
- Adjustable temperature range of 32-130°F
- Aluminum weather-resistant shutters
- Includes 6-ft. cord w/ standard 3-prong plug for easy installation
Amazon offers the Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Personal Air Circulator for $29.99. That's a $20 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two speed settings
- Multi-directional tilt head
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|60%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
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