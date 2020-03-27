Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
GPX Laser Tag Blasters 4-Pack
$30 $60
free shipping w/ $35

Looking for something to keep your kids occupied? This is the perfect quarantivity for you! You could even play with with the neighbors at a safe social distance. Have fun, stay busy, and save with this deal, it is the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or it's free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • 4 modes: single shot, laser beam, rapid fire, rocket
  • 9-part life gauge indicators
  • 4 color team indicator lights
  • suitable for ages 8+
  • Model: LT459
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
