Walmart · 1 hr ago
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote for $218 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Filtrete 16" x 25" x 1" Allergen Defense AC Furnace Air Filter 2-Pack
$18 $32
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Filtrete 16" x 25" x 1" Allergen Defense Odor Reduction MPR 1200 AC Furnace Air Filter 2-Pack for $21.89. Clip the 15% off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $17.52. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- 3-in-1 technology from 3M attracts and traps unwanted air particles
- active carbon layer to eliminate odor
- MERV 11 rating
- Model: AOR01-2PK-6E
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Amazon · 2 days ago
Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$420 $699
free shipping
LiBaiJia via Amazon offers the Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $279 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Cools areas of up to 500 square feet
- Remote control
- Washable filter
- Four operating modes
- Model: KYR-32/02A
Walmart · 2 days ago
Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
$339 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White for $339 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon offers it for the same price
Features
- digital LCD display with touch controls
- dehumidification of up to 70 pints per 24 hours
- covers up to 450 sq. ft.
- Model: MN10CESWW
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
