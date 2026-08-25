Built for kids who are hard on their clothes during swim season or sports practice, the dry-fit fabric handles moisture without holding onto it. Apply coupon code "7MS9V6OB" for a savings of $12. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Moisture-wicking, quick-drying lightweight fabric
- UPF 50+ fabric blocks 98% of harmful UV rays
- High-visibility vibrant colors for easy identification
- Adjustable design accommodates childhood growth spurts
- Versatile performance for sports and outdoor activities
Amazon offers the Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Swim Trunks in several styles (Charcoal Graphic Marks pictured) for $6.13. That's a $13 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Swim Board Shorts for $6.06. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for these swim shorts. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot offers the Michael Phelps Women's Splice Comp Back Swimsuit in three colors for $9.99. That's a $3 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 25th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
32 Degrees has women's and men's swimwear starting at $5.99, including trunks, bikini tops, high-waist bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Discounts on the page are up to 85% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SWIM20". Shipping adds $6, but you can spend over $32 to get free shipping Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes women's and men's swimwear styles
- Women's bikini tops, bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits
- Men's 6" swim shorts
- Prices range from $5.99 to $14.99
- Compare-at values range up to $60
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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