Woot offers the Michael Phelps Women's Splice Comp Back Swimsuit in three colors for $9.99. That's a $3 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 25th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/26/2026
Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon Haul, get this Swimming Goggles 2-Pack for $2.85. It's a great deal for a 2-pack of swim goggles. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Swim Trunks in several styles (Charcoal Graphic Marks pictured) for $6.13. That's a $13 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
REI Outlet is knocked an extra 25% off already-discounted swimwear and fitness items in its Handpicked section. You'll just need to apply the promo code "OUTAUG26" to get the discount at checkout. Shoppers can find items like the Carve Designs Dahlia One-Piece Swimsuit at $40, down from $96, alongside markdowns on brands like Helly Hansen, Free Country, and O'Neill. This coupon is for everyone, and not just members (like many of REI's recent codes). Get free shipping over $60, otherwise it adds $8 (pickup is available at some locations, too). The coupon ends on August 16. Shop Now at REI
- Includes women's and men's swimsuits, board shorts, and swim tops
- Brands include Free Country, Carve Designs, TYR, O'Neill, Helly Hansen, and Nani
- Many styles include sun-protective, quick-drying, or moisture-wicking fabric
- Extra 25% off applies with promo code at checkout
Billabong's sale covers swimwear, boardshorts, tees, hoodies, pants, backpacks, and hats for men, women, and kids, with discounts ranging up to 70% off. Items like the Incubator OG Short Sleeve T-Shirt drop to $14.97 and the Walled Trucker Hat falls to $10.97, both marked as final sale. Free shipping kicks in on orders over $99. Deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Billabong
- Boardshorts, bikinis, T-shirts, hoodies, and pants included
- Backpacks, hats, and accessories also discounted
- Discounts range from about 21% to 63% off
- Styles for men, women, and kids available
- Some items marked as final sale
- Free shipping on orders over $99
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Computers Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of PC parts and accessories, from motherboards and power supplies to cases and cooling fans. Discounts run as high as 50% off, such as the Kensington privacy screen dropping to $34.99. Bigger-ticket items are also included, like the Ubiquiti airFiber HD network radio at $1,899.99 and a Dell color laser printer at $734.02. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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