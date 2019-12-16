Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera Bundle
$50 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for the bundle by $10. (Most retailers charge at least $50 for the camera alone.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Orders placed by December 23 at 6 pm ET are expected to arrive by Christmas.
Features
  • available in Cobalt Blue
  • macro lens adapter for close-ups
  • brightness adjustment dial
  • LED flash
  • selfie mirror
  • includes Instax Mini Instant Film 20-Pack & Groovy Camera Case
  • Model: 600021234
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cameras B&H Photo Video Fujifilm
Gift Ideas Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register