Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
$29 $50
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in several colors (Red pictured)
  • holds 6 cans or 4 liters
  • Model: EFMIS129
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Frigidaire
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register