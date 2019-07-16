New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
$29 $50
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now

  • Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
  • holds 6 cans or 4 liters
  • measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
  • Model: EFMIS129
