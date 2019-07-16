Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours
- 2 ice size settings
- 2.5 lb. ice basket capacity
- Model: EFIC117-SS
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $60, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- programmable auto-off
- four cup sizes
- dishwasher safe
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fresh food compartment
- freezer compartment
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 21.5" x 19" x 33"
- Model: EFR376
Walmart continues to offer the Frigidaire Water Cooler / Dispenser for $82 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now
- holds 3-gallon or 5-gallon bottles
- 80-watts of cooling power
- 500-watts of heating power
- Model: EFWC498
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 30-Pint Dehumidifier for $169.98 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price
- washable mesh filter
- pull-out tank w/ splash guard
