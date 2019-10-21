New
Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge
$121 $169
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Moonbeam at this price
  • 2.95 cu. ft. fresh food compartment
  • 0.25 cu. ft. freezer compartment
  • built-in bottle opener
  • measures 21.5" x 19" x 33"
  • Model: EFR376
Details
Comments
