Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Frigidaire 26 lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker
$89 $125
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black or Stainless
  • 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours
  • 2 ice size settings
  • 2.5 lb. ice basket capacity
  • Model: EFIC117-SS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Frigidaire
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register