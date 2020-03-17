Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Frigidaire 26 lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker
$88 $115
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Black Stainless Steel or Stainless Steel.
Features
  • 2 ice size settings
  • makes 26-lbs. of ice in 24 hours
  • Model: EFIC117-SS
  • Popularity: 4/5
