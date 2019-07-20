New
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Freeman 5-Piece Nailer Kit w/ Air Compressor
$215 $399
free shipping

Walmart offers the Freeman 5-Piece Nailer Kit w/ 6-Gallon Air Compressor for $215 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from three weeks ago, $184 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 18 gauge 1-5/8" narrow crown stapler
  • 18 gauge 2" brad nailer
  • 16 gauge 2.5" straight finish nailer
  • 20 gauge 9/16" fine wire stapler
  • 23 gauge 1" pin nailer
  • bonus 18-pocket tool belt
  • Model: P5PCKW
