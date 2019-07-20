Walmart offers the Freeman 5-Piece Nailer Kit w/ 6-Gallon Air Compressor for $215 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from three weeks ago, $184 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 18 gauge 1-5/8" narrow crown stapler
- 18 gauge 2" brad nailer
- 16 gauge 2.5" straight finish nailer
- 20 gauge 9/16" fine wire stapler
- 23 gauge 1" pin nailer
- bonus 18-pocket tool belt
- Model: P5PCKW
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Tooleader Direct via Amazon offers the Tacklife 20-volt Drain Auger for $99.97. Coupon code "SC6MNUHG" drops the price to $77.98. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $8 less in June. Buy Now
- 25-ft. replaceable flexible shaft
- suitable for 3/4" to 2" pipes
- variable speed control
- Model: HGDDC1A
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
- this item is part of Amazon's add-on program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
