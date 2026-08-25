Woot's fragrance sale covers a wide range of men's, women's, and unisex scents from brands like Creed, Azzaro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Xerjoff, with discounts reaching up to 66% off. Shoppers can find everyday names like Coach and Dolce & Gabbana priced well under $100, alongside pricier niche picks like Creed and Xerjoff still discounted by 30% or more. Some bottles are listed as testers or unboxed, which accounts for part of the savings on those items. This deal ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 8 min ago
Woot's Best of Fragrances sale covers designer scents from brands like Creed, Mont Blanc, Burberry, and Parfums de Marly, with discounts against listed reference prices reaching as high as 79% off. A 3 oz. bottle of Mont Blanc Signature EDP is $54, while pricier options like Creed Centaurus run $316, showing the sale spans both drugstore-adjacent and luxury fragrance tiers. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's Fragrances Flash Deals cover a wide range of perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Jimmy Choo. Discounts reach up to 76% off. (The banner says up to 40% off but we easily found greater discounts withing.) The lineup includes Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Cologne for $32.14, down from $134. Options span men's and women's scents at various sizes and price points, with many items shipping free. (Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available.) Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Jimmy Choo Man Eau de Toilette for men, 3.3 oz., at $44.99
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette for women, 3 fl. oz., at $55.99
- Nautica Voyage Cologne Spray, 3.4 fl. oz., at $15.64
- Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette, 6.7 oz., at $32.14
- Free shipping available on many items
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfume and cologne from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau De Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, for $25.41
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray, 3 fl oz, for $47.00
- Nautica Voyage Cologne for Men, 3.4 fl oz, for $15.63
- Free shipping available on select items
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sign In or Register