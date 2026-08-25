eBay's fragrance sale spans dozens of designer colognes and perfumes from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Carolina Herrera, with discounts reaching up to 74% off. Prices range widely, from Nautica Blue cologne at $16.97 to designer names like Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Blush Elixir at $114.96, so shoppers can find deals across a broad price spectrum. Shipping is free. Shop Now at eBay
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Woot's Best of Fragrances sale covers designer scents from brands like Creed, Mont Blanc, Burberry, and Parfums de Marly, with discounts against listed reference prices reaching as high as 79% off. A 3 oz. bottle of Mont Blanc Signature EDP is $54, while pricier options like Creed Centaurus run $316, showing the sale spans both drugstore-adjacent and luxury fragrance tiers. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's Fragrances Flash Deals cover a wide range of perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Jimmy Choo. Discounts reach up to 76% off. (The banner says up to 40% off but we easily found greater discounts withing.) The lineup includes Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Cologne for $32.14, down from $134. Options span men's and women's scents at various sizes and price points, with many items shipping free. (Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available.) Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Jimmy Choo Man Eau de Toilette for men, 3.3 oz., at $44.99
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette for women, 3 fl. oz., at $55.99
- Nautica Voyage Cologne Spray, 3.4 fl. oz., at $15.64
- Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette, 6.7 oz., at $32.14
- Free shipping available on many items
Woot's fragrance sale covers a wide range of men's, women's, and unisex scents from brands like Creed, Azzaro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Xerjoff, with discounts reaching up to 66% off. Shoppers can find everyday names like Coach and Dolce & Gabbana priced well under $100, alongside pricier niche picks like Creed and Xerjoff still discounted by 30% or more. Some bottles are listed as testers or unboxed, which accounts for part of the savings on those items. This deal ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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