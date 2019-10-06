New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Fossil 4th Generation Men's Explorist HR Smartwatch
$179 $275
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Many stores are matching this price, including Amazon, Fossil, and Macy's.
Features
  • heart rate tracking
  • Google Pay
  • GPS
  • Wear OS by Google
  • Model: FTW4017
Details
Comments
