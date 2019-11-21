Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
$89 $199
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from last month, $110 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • 6.5" wheels
  • self-balancing mode
  • carries riders up to 200 lbs.
  • speeds up to 6.5 mph
  • Model: FX3
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register