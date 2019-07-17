Walmart offers the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard in several colors (Black pictured) for $89 with free shipping. That's a savings of $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6.5" wheels
- self-balancing mode
- carries riders up to 200 lbs.
- speeds up to 6.5 mph
- Model: FX3
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Walmart offers the Mecard Ex Jumbo Mecardimal Figure for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- comes with three playing cards
- Model: FXP36
Beno via Amazon offers the Yoweenton Unicorn Stuffed Animal Toy Storage in Pink for $24.94. Coupon code "PXVMQT7P" cuts that to $17.96. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- doubles as a bean bag chair
- measures 24" x 24"
Venustas via Amazon offers its Venustas Kids' Play Tent for $23.99. Coupon code "PED2ISBS" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from November, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 48" x 48" x 42"
- made of 190T polyester with fiberglass poles
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the Playmobil Pharaoh's Pyramid for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most charge closer to $80. Buy Now
- 120 pieces
- 3 figures
- tomb
- mummy
- 2 skeletons
- treasures
- spiders
- fire pots
- hieroglyphics
- Model: 5386
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- measures 95" x 75" x 43"
- 178-lb. capacity
- palm tree sprayer, waterfall, six balls
- Model: 57444EP
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon offers Prime members the S'well 17-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Teakwood for $9.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- BPA-free
- keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
- Model: WWB-TEAK01
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Company 19 via Amazon offers the Core Carver Doorway Chin Up Bar for $29.95. Coupon code "PULLUP40" drops it to $17.97. With free shipping, that's around $2 less than the best price we could find for a comparable package elsewhere. Buy Now
- The regular width fits doors from 25" to 51", while the longer bar fits doors from 32" to 51"
- 2 15-lb. resistance tubes
- 2 sets of door mounts (so you can move the bar between them)
- supports up to 265 lbs.
