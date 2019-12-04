Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
HSN · 1 hr ago
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
$90 $167
free shipping

That's the best outright price we've seen – it's $10 under our Cyber Monday mention (which came with $30 in Kohl's Cash). Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • New HSN customers can cut an extra $20 off via "NEW20", dropping the price to $69.99.
Features
  • in several colors (Charcoal Silver pictured)
  • tracks 24/7 heart rate & sleep stages
  • 15+ exercise modes
  • apps for sports, weather, & more
  • call, text, calendar, and smartphone app notifications
  • Model: FB415
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches HSN Fitbit
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register