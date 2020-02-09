Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 57 mins ago
First Alert Hardwired Smoke Alarm with Battery Backup 6-Pack
$39 $52
free shipping

That's $6.49/each and the lowest price we could find by $16. (For further comparison, these normally sell for $10 each.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • ionization smoke sensor
  • 85 decibel alarm
  • test/silence button
  • 9-volt battery backup
  • can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert smoke detectors
  • Model: BRK9120b
