New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
First Alert 0.17-Cu. Ft Fire and Water Protector Chest
$25 $29
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $35. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • capable of withstanding temperatures of up to 1550°F for up to 30 minutes
  • waterproof
  • Model: 2013F
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Safes Walmart First Alert
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register