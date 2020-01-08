Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 32 mins ago
Fender Newport 30-watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$80 $150
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from last June and the lowest price we could find by $70 today. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • dual 3" drivers and a 0.6" tweeter
  • Bluetooth & aptX technology with 33-foot range
  • 12-hour play time
  • microphone and 3.55mm auxiliary jack
  • Model: 6960100000
