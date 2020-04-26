Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the brightest deal we could find by $4, although some local home improvement stores charge at least $140. Buy Now at Build.com
That's $22 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Create your own paradise with some new patio furniture, rugs, decor, lighting, and more. Shop Now at World Market
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Give your living space a refresh with these discounts on home improvement items. Shop Now at Build.com
Those home improvement projects that have been nagging at you are even more hard to ignore now that you're stuck at home. Fortunately Build.com is offering an extra 20% off their vast array of home improvement products that are already marked up to 75% off. You can save on bathroom and kitchen items, lighting, hardware, and more, so there's really no reason for procrastination anymore. Shop now and end the nagging. Shop Now at Build.com
Save on the perfect part for that home upgrade project with deals on faucets, bathroom hardware, appliances, flooring, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
