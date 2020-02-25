Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware 3qt Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer
$40 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6.

Update: The price has increased to $39.99. Buy Now at Walmart

  • White costs a buck more.
  • available in Black at this price
  • temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
  • 8 pre-programmed cooking options
  • digital touchscreen control panel
  • dishwasher-safe basket
  • Model: FBW FT 43479
Comments
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
