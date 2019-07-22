New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware 3qt Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer
$35 $70
free shipping w/$35

Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White or Black for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $5 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now

Features
  • 8 pre-programmed cooking options
  • digital touchscreen control panel
  • temperature selector from 150°F to 400°F
  • dishwasher-safe basket
  • Model: FBW FT 43479 W
