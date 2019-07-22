- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer in White or Black for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $5 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 4-Liter Stainless Steel Deep Fryer for $39.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the La Gourmet 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in White for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest prices we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker in Red for $6.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under our February mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 13-Piece Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set for $52 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
