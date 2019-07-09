New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ezviz 4-Camera 8-Channel NVR Security System for $199.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now
- HDMI and VGA video outputs
- app for iOS and Android
- 78° horizontal field of view
- 65-foot of Night Vision
- includes 4 4K bullet cameras
- 8 ports
- 2TB pre-installed HDD
- Model: EZUN1884A2
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera
$40 $60
free shipping
DSGC via Amazon offers the Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "TF9Z9TSE" cuts the price to $39.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- night vision
- motion detection
- real-time alerts
- power adapter with 15-foot cable
- Model: 833
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bcxy 1080p Wireless Mini Spy Camera
$29 $50
free shipping
Usahunter via Amazon offers the Bcxy 1080p Wireless Mini Spy Camera for $49.98. Coupon code "FM7B286B" drops the price to $29.49. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $15 less in April. Buy Now
- wide-angle lens
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- motion detection
- night vision
Amazon · 11 mos ago
Jooan 720p 4-Cam 8-Ch Security Camera System
$80
free shipping
That's a $40 savings and the best we could find
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring Motion-Activated Floodlight Cam w/ Ring Chime Pro Alarm/WiFi Extender
$217
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics offers the Ring Floodlight Cam bundled with the Ring Chime Pro and 12 months of Ring Video Cloud recording for $247. Coupon code "GG30" drops it to $217. With free shipping, that's $61 under what you'd pay for just the Floodlight Cam and Ring Pro elsewhere. Buy Now
- 1080p wide-angle video
- two 3,000K floodlights
- motion-activated alerts
- model no. 8SF1P7-BEN0
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 47 mins ago
LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync
$100
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $88 today. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz native refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
