Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Intel Atom x5 1.44GHz 14" Laptop
$159 $299
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • In Black
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
  • 14.1" 1366x768 LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10
  • Model: EWT147
