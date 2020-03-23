Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Celeron 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Year Office 365
$179 $299
free shipping

That's $20 under our Black Friday mention, $120 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p ) LCD
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • fingerprint scanner
  • 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 1TB OneDrive Storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: TEV-CE-141-2-BK
