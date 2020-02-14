Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Everyday Essentials Adjustable Height Shower Chair
$25 $33
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • removable back
  • adjusts from 15" to 20.5"
  • 300-lb. capacity
  • Model: EESB-WB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart Everyday Essentials
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register