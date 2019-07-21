JCPenney offers the EuroFlex Monster Mop Hot & Cold Floor Cleaner for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
- automatic pad moisture control
- 360° swivel handle
- cleans up to 1000 sq. ft. with 2-oz. of water
- 2 washable microfiber pads, 10 disposable pads, parking pad, filling cup and 20' detachable cord
- Model: H-MC1
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
Amazon offers the Dawn Ultra 19.4-oz. Original Liquid Dish Soap 4-Pack with Dawn Non-Scratch Sponge 2-Pack for $14.56. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $13.83. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mallory Squeegee with 8" Head for $2.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- 20" handle
- good for use on car or home windows
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that gazebo netting is sold separately
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
