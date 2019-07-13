JCPenney offers the EuroFlex Monster Mop Hot & Cold Floor Cleaner for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- automatic pad moisture control
- 360° swivel handle
- cleans up to 1000 sq. ft. with 2-oz. of water
- 2 washable microfiber pads, 10 disposable pads, parking pad, filling cup and 20' detachable cord
- Model: H-MC1
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members discounts on a selection of health and personal care items. Free Prime shipping applies. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, compression socks, bath tissue, fitness trackers, cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Black for $4.79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we've seen for these. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
- designed for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: 25564-W2BLK
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
