That's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for any Eureka Blaze model. (It's the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 under our July mention and the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's $72 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
