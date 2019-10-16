New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum
$27 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for any Eureka Blaze model. (It's the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this discount.
Features
  • onboard crevice tool
  • swivel steering
  • 2-amp motor
  • 18-foot power cord
  • XL dust cup
  • Model: NES212
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Walmart Eureka
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register