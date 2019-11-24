New
Dick's Sporting Goods
Ethos Olympic Bench
$150 $400
pickup at Dick's

That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $215 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3” x 3” uprights with 1” hole spacing
  • padded, fixed bench seat
  • can accommodate an Olympic bar, plates, and collars (not included)
  • 14.5” x 13” spotter stands and pin and pipe safety spotters
  • Model: ETHE103
↑ less
Buy from Dick's Sporting Goods
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
